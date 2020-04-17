GREAT FALLS - As we learn more every day about the coronavirus the questions we come up with as a community also continue to grow. To help answer these questions the Cascade County Health Department has begun daily video sessions where they tackle your questions with health professionals.
Right now the big question people have been wondering is whether or not if you catch the coronavirus and recover, can you get it again. Like most winter season illnesses like influenza or the common cold, your body does build up anti-bodies after catching it and recovering from it. Keeping you protected from catching that strain again.
“A pandemic occurs it occurs because the human immune system has never seen anything like that before and we just have to learn all the new rules that come with that,” Said Dr. Raymond Geyer Infectious Disease Specialist, Great Falls Clinic.
In addressing the coronavirus local health clinic Dr. Raymond Geyer mentions how if we think the coronavirus is just going to act like these past illnesses we could be sorely wrong but finding a solution just requires persistence.
“Yes you do get an immune response and you do recover from the COVID-19 infection but not everyone who recovers is immune, unfortunately,” Said Dr. Raymond Geyer/ Infectious Disease Specialist, Great Falls Clinic
He continued to say that yes you do get an immune response and you do recover from the infection. But not everyone is recovering so they have to learn a lot about the specific antibody that protects us and use that to form a vaccine.
