GREAT FALLS - This week communities across Great Falls will begin trying to get back to a normal pace following the governor’s phase 1 directive.
The Cascade County Health Department gave a statement this weekend where they announced a new case for the area a male in his teens bringing the total number of cases to fourteen.
As of today, the stay at home directive will be ending for limited individuals and businesses.
Places like gyms, pools, hot tubs, and bars will still be remaining closed.
The challenge locally now is to get back on track and still remain as healthy as possible moving forward so a potential spike in cases can be avoided.
To aid in this effort the local health department began working on a plan to make the transition for local business as easy as possible.
“I would like to clarify that at the local level, we are not able to “relax” the Governor’s directives or grant waivers to certain businesses or types of businesses. Local Public Health Officers can only issue local orders that mirror or are more restrictive than the Governor’s Directives,” said Trisha Gardner, Health Officer
Gardner issued a local health order that mirrors the governor’s message and is still encouraging people to practice good hygiene, social distancing, and disinfecting surfaces using masks and practicing thorough hand washing.
Out of the 14 cases here in great falls, 10 people have recovered.
For more information on business guidance and information for reopening you can follow the link here.