GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A group of non-profit organizations in Cascade County comes together every three years to prioritize community health through the 'Healthy Lives Vibrant Futures' initiative.
The “Healthy Lives, Vibrant Futures” Coalition is comprised of nonprofits and government entities in Cascade County, including United Way of Cascade County, Indian Family Health Center, the Cascade City-County Health Department, Benefis Health System, Alluvion Health and Alliance for Youth.
They focus on four main areas or "goals" which include reducing substance abuse, gaining access to health care (to include dental and mental health), obesity and preventing child abuse and neglect.
These focus areas are all things the community has voiced they want the groups to prioritize.
"Every three years these groups reach out to the community and asks them what they think is important and what we should be prioritizing in order to make our community healthier," said Kim Skornogoski, a stakeholder in the Healthy Lives Vibrant Future Initiative and marketing director for the United Way of Cascade County.
At the Holiday Village Mall, they have four to five different display areas showing the results from the last survey in 2018.
"All of us have a stake in a healthier community. I think when we pulled this initiative together everyone kind of had this vision of what a healthier community would be. It impacts everything from are our streets walkable, do we have opportunities to have a doctor when we need one, and really that touches every single person in our community," said Skornogoski.
None of this is possible without community feedback, so all displays will be up until February 28, 2021.
They've also made it really easy to give feedback, there are signs with QR codes and all you have to do is scan it with your phone and you could win some prizes too.
