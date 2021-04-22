Health officials and commissioners speak on House Bill that limits power for health officials during emergencies

GREAT FALLS- Health officials and county commissioners speak out after Governor Gianforte signs a bill into law that will limit the power of health officials in times of emergency.
City-County Health Officer Trisha Gardner and County Commissioner Joe Briggs say even though this bill will take away some of the authority from health officials, in the long run, it will benefit all communities.
"I trust that our elected officials will do what's right for our communities and have faith that they'll continue to hold public health in those standards up as something that is critical to the community," said Gardner.
Last week Governor Gianforte signed HB 121, which requires health officials to bring all health regulations to elected officials. Instead of health boards making decisions as they have during the pandemic, city and county officials will now be in charge of approving or changing any health restrictions.
Commissioner Briggs believes this new change will become more balanced, and that those elected officials will still listen to health boards and medical professionals in making decisions.
"It's appropriate I think in the way that it balanced out. The professionalism in the health world are still going to be the ones bringing for the proposals and the ideas, but it's the elected officials who will ultimately make the decision," said Briggs
Although many people showed their frustration with some of the covid restrictions during the pandemic, Briggs believes having elected officials involved will help bring peace to the community.
"I think it will ease a lot of people's minds and it is more consistent with how our governmental system works," said Briggs.