Health officials look to add more than 3,400 vaccine openings

GREAT FALLS- COVD vaccine appointment slots fill up faster than ever in Cascade County this week after health officials opened vaccinations up to everyone 16 and older.
If you weren't able to lock in a spot this week, Cascade City-County Health Department will be opening up more appointment slots next Thursday.
April 1st and 9 am Montanans 16 years old and older will be able to get online and secure a vaccine appointment.
All schedulings will be made for the following two weeks, and to help speed up the process, Cascade County will give out vaccines Monday through Friday next week.
Benefis Health System says the demand for vaccines is slowing down.
"Now what's happening is people are starting to question because people are becoming complacent. Our numbers have dropped in our COVID cases so people are saying it's not that big of a deal when in fact it is. We’re still maintaining our social distancing, those of us that are still wearing a mask, the vaccine is getting rolled out but we can't stop," said Kevin Langkeit, director for emergency and critical care.
While people in higher-risk groups are taking full advantage of this opportunity, Langkiet urges those who are younger, and still a little skeptical, to get the vaccine.
"The things we actually see with the vaccine are those people that had the vaccine and are fully immunized, don' have that long-term effect, they don't get as sick. It's easier to just get the two vaccines, get it over with, and have immunization so you don't get long-term conditions and have to suffer for the next thirty, forty years of your life."
More than 3,400 slots will be available come next week.