Health officials look to add more than 3,400 vaccine openings

Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF SNOW SHOWERS OVER PORTIONS CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST MONTANA THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY... Periods of snow showers are expected over portions of North- Central and Southwest Montana tonight through early Friday. The peak snowfall will be late tonight and Thursday morning for North- central areas, while southwestern locations will likely see additional snowfall Thursday evening and night. Most locations will see trace amounts to perhaps an inch. However, mountain areas may see amounts up to a few inches, especially for the mountain passes in the southwest. Roadways will likely remain wet, but slushy and slippery spots can be expected during heavy precipitation. Reduced visibility down to a half mile or less will also be possible with the heavier showers. Use caution if traveling and be prepared for variable road conditions.