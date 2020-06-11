UPDATE 3:36 pm - The Teton County Health Department gave Montana Right Now the following statement, when asked for comment:
The Teton County Board of Health will be meeting on Monday, June 15, 2020 to review, discuss, and vote on approving a plan for the Choteau American Legion Mixer and Rodeo scheduled for July 3 and 4, 2020. The Teton County Health Department recognizes that the 4th of July Rodeo, along with other 4th of July festivities, are a long-standing tradition in Choteau with many economic benefits to our community. We also know that recent times have been challenging for everyone, and that many people desire to move back towards normalcy and are looking for hope right now. The decision before the Teton County Board of Health is to determine if the plan submitted by the Choteau American Legion aligns with the language and the intent of the Governor’s Directive for Phase Two of Reopening the Big Sky, and is in the best interest of our community with regards to their health and safety, both physical and emotional. This is a big decision for our Board of Health, but we are confident that they will make a fair and well-thought-out decision.
The Choteau American Legion is a valued partner in this community, and has a positive impact on the lives of the people who live here. We are very grateful for the willingness of the Rodeo Committee to submit a plan for their event, and receive feedback from the Teton County Health Department.
Regardless of the decision that gets made on Monday, we hope that everyone can continue to demonstrate empathy, kindness, and respect for each other, so that we can all work together to keep our community healthy and strong.
Original article below:
TETON COUNTY - Every year, thousands of people celebrate the cowboy way of life through Chouteau's annual July 4th rodeo. However, with the continued risk of COVID-19, organizers say they’re now looking at new ways to keep this tradition going while keeping everyone safe.
They include spreading the event across two days, creating seating sections with tape for social distancing between groups and limiting ticket sales to three thousand people, said Post 6 Cmdr. Jerry Collins, a chairperson with the Choteau American Legion Rodeo Committee.
Other suggestions include having signs and staff remind people to keep six feet apart from each other, and making masks readily available for anyone who wants to wear them.
According to Collins, online ticket sales opened on June 1 to gauge public interest, giving him and other organizers a better sense for coordinating the event. Whether the event goes through depends on the Teton County Board of Health, as they review the proposal and public comments.
Regardless of if you’re for the rodeo or have safety concerns, Collins said the committee’s encouraging discussions with everyone in mind.
”We invite both sides. You know, we want to make sure this is a well rounded conversation with everybody. You know we’re not out to try and infect the whole world with COVID,” he said. “We’re trying to make sure we’re doing this as safely and efficiently as we can.”
The committee’s proposal presentation takes place Monday evening at 5:30 pm in the Teton County Conference Room before the board comes to a vote. While the physical meeting is limited to the board, rodeo committee members and media, you can join virtually by computer, tablet or smartphone using GoToMeeting.
You may also dial any of the numbers below to call and listen in:
United States: +1 (872) 240-3212
One-touch: tel:+18722403212,,689993733#
Access Code: 689-993-733
Until then, Choteau citizens can give their two cents to the Teton County Health Department by phone at (406) 466-2562 or email TCHD Director Melissa Moyer at Health@tetonmt.org. Alternatively, you can also mail written comments to 905 4th St. N.W., Choteau, MT 59422.
If board members vote no on the rodeo, Collins said anyone who bought tickets in advance can expect to get a refund.