WOLF POINT, Mont. - Health officials are urging those who have an appointment to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to keep their appointment, and not to wait for a specific brand or type of vaccine.
The Roosevelt County Covid Taskforce and the Roosevelt County Department of Health said in a release that delays are being caused in getting the vaccine out by people not accepting the on-hand vaccine or not showing up to appointments.
“The most important vaccine you can get is the one available to be administered as soon as possible.” the release says. “Please do your part to ensure the process is quick so that your friends and neighbors have an opportunity for vaccination as soon as they can.”
Over 100 Roosevelt County residents are currently on the county’s waiting list to be vaccinated.
Roosevelt County residents who haven’t fallen into the eligible groups presented so far that would become eligible for the vaccine on April 1 can schedule an appointment with the health department if they would like the vaccine.
Press Release: From the Roosevelt County Covid Task Force and the Roosevelt County Department of Health: It is very...Posted by Roosevelt County, MT Local Emergency Planning Committee on Tuesday, March 16, 2021