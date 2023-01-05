News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana
GREAT FALLS — A Heart Butte man accused strangling a woman in the Browning area on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation admitted to charges today, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Brandon Thomas Weatherwax, 31, pleaded guilty to strangulation. Weatherwax faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing was set for May 18. Weatherwax was detained pending further proceedings.
The government alleged in court documents that in October 2022, Weatherwax was at home with the victim, Jane Doe. Weatherwax assaulted Jane Doe for hours, including strangling her until she could no longer breathe. Photographs of Jane Doe after the assault showed bruising on her neck from being strangled.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan G. Weldon is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.
