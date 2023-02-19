Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST MONDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 11 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...A portion of north central Montana. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 AM to 5 PM MST Monday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&

