News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana
GREAT FALLS — A Heart Butte man today admitted to murdering a woman after an argument on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Terrance Travis Aimsback, 34, pleaded guilty to second degree murder as indicted. Aimsback faces a maximum of life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing was set for July 26. Aimsback was detained pending further proceedings.
The government alleged in court documents that Aimsback unlawfully killed the victim, identified as Jane Doe, with malice aforethought. On Nov. 24, 2022, Aimsback called 911, claiming Jane Doe would not wake up, although she was still breathing. Law enforcement officers arrived and immediately noticed Jane Doe was cold and had died hours earlier. When interviewed, Aimsback admitted he killed Jane Doe. Aimsback and Jane Doe began arguing, and Aimsback beat Jane Doe with a stick. Jane Doe died from the injuries. Aimsback and Jane Doe were in a romantic relationship at the time of the murder.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Racicot and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan G. Weldon are prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.
