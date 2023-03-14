Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches on the plains, but up to 10 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could cause a few power outages and some damage to trees branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&