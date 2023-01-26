News release from U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana
GREAT FALLS—A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Heart Butte man with second degree murder in the death of a woman on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
The indictment, filed on Jan. 25 in U.S. District Court, charges Terrance Travis Aimsback, 34, with second degree murder. The maximum penalty for the crime is life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release.
The indictment alleges that on Nov. 24, 2022 at Heart Butte, on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, Aimsback knowingly and unlawfully killed Jane Doe with malice aforethought.
An arraignment date is to be determined. Aimsback is in federal custody.
An indictment is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
The FBI, with assistance from Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and Pondera County, investigated the case.
