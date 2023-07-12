News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana
GREAT FALLS — A federal district judge today sentenced a Heart Butte man to 15 years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised released, for murdering a woman during an argument on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Terrance Travis Aimsback, 35, pleaded guilty in March to second degree murder as charged in an indictment.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.
“Aimsback earned this significant sentence based on his violent conduct that led to murdering his romantic partner. We will, and we must, hold perpetrators of violence against Native American women accountable. The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s movement is one of the most important causes of our time, which is why our office will continue to seek justice for victims to ensure Native women and girls are protected,” U.S. Attorney Laslovich said.
The government alleged in court documents and in court that Aimsback murdered the victim, identified as Jane Doe, by beating her to death with a stick and then initially lying to law enforcement to try to cover up the death. On Nov. 24, 2022, Aimsback called 911, claiming Jane Doe would not wake up, although she was still breathing. Law enforcement officers arrived and found that Jane Doe had died hours earlier. When interviewed, Aimsback admitted he killed Jane Doe during an argument and that he beat her with a stick. Aimsback and Jane Doe were in a romantic relationship at the time.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Timothy J. Racicot and Ryan G. Weldon prosecuted the case. The FBI, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and Pondera County Sheriff's Office conducted the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.