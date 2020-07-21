HEART BUTTE, Mont. - Heart Butte Public Schools has announced a comprehensive plan to deliver K-12 instruction for the 2020-2021 academic school year.
"Safety of our students, staff, and members of our community is the District’s first priority during this uncertain time," said Mike Tatsey, superintendent of Heart Butte Public Schools. "Heart Butte Public Schools will continue to follow the directives and remain in compliance with the laws and regulations of the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council and their designees, including the Blackfeet Incident Command team."
Heart Butte Public Schools says it will take a phased approach to reopening. In phase zero, and until further notice provided by the Blackfeet Tribe, the district will offer distance learning services.
"We are committed to ensuring that our Heart Butte students are provided with access to quality instruction and academic support while also adhering to Montana’s Office of Public Instruction accreditation standards and procedures," Tatsey said.
Phase one will provide for continued distance learning programming, but allows for one-on-one or small group tutorial services while maintaining social distancing, use of masks, and other regulations as prescribed by the Blackfeet Tribe.
When the Blackfeet Tribe initiates phase two, the district will provide in-person instruction to students at the school. Distance learning may continue for certain students whose parents request such an accommodation. The school district says the master schedule will remain the same to ensure consistency of instruction and learning occurs whether by distance learning or in-person instruction. The plan also outlines protocols for food service programming as well as athletic and activities programming.
The superintendent says Heart Butte Public Schools' phased approach is predicated on flexibility to adapt to the changing nature of the global pandemic.
Students, parents, and community members are asked to email shannona@heartbutte.k12.mt.us for any suggested changes or to provide any commentary regarding the proposal. Suggested changes and commentary will be shared with administrators and members of the board of trustees.
The Heart Butte Public Schools Board of Trustees will consider the proposal at a special meeting held in the school board conference room on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.