GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police are at a standoff in the unit block of 41st Ave NE in Great Falls Friday afternoon.
The Great Falls Police Department wrote in a Facebook post the suspect is inside a resident in the area and is not compliant.
Residents in the area are asked to stay in their homes unless an officer on scene contacts them and gives them instructions to do otherwise.
People are also asked to stay out of the area.
