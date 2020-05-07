LEWISTOWN- Snowy weather hasn’t left Montana just yet, Lewistown and surrounding areas seeing several inches that appear to have damaged trees.
A semi slid off the road during the night East of Lewistown on Highway 87, and the Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several downed power lines along the highway as well.
Anyone on Highway 87 is being asked to slow down and watch for the electric company as they work on repairs on the lines.
MDT is advising that the downed lines are not on the road, but next to it, and that people should be prepared to stop if need be.
According to the National Weather Service, road conditions are improving over most of central Montana passes as most snow cover and slush melts.
Some snow is still falling at MacDonald Pass and those out driving are being warned to keep an eye out for lingering patches of snow or slush cover going over area passes.