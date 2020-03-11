Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR THE LITTLE BELT MOUNTAINS... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE ENTIRE AREA... * WHAT...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY PERIOD, SNOW EXPECTED IN THE LITTLE BELT MOUNTAINS. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS, BUT ONE INCH OR LESS ON THE FOOTHILLS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 60 MPH. FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH PERIOD, HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES POSSIBLE, WITH UP TO 18 INCHES POSSIBLE IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...CASCADE AND JUDITH BASIN COUNTIES. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT IN THE LITTLE BELT MOUNTAINS. FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE ENTIRE AREA. * IMPACTS...FOR THE ADVISORY PERIOD, PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS OVER KINGS HILL PASS, AND BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. FOR THE WATCH PERIOD, TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...FOR THE WATCH PERIOD, COLD TEMPERATURES COMBINED WITH BRISK WINDS COULD LEAD TO WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO, WHICH COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING THROUGH THIS EVENING. MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THE SITUATION FOR LATE THIS WEEK. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS, THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&

