GREAT FALLS- It doesn’t seem like we’re out of the woods just yet for winter weather as the National Weather Service says there is a significant chance of snowfall and cold through North Central Montana.
North Central Montana is expected to get six to twelve inches of snow, with Southwest Montana expected to get two to six inches.
The mountains are expected to see 12 to 18 inches of snow this weekend as well.
Roads are also anticipated to be affected by the winter storm and may become snow-covered and icy.
According to the NWS, the Northern Rocky Mountain Front including Logan Pass, Browning and Heart Butte are under a winter weather advisory until 6:00 pm Wednesday and a winter storm watch will be in effect from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.
Heavy snow is possible with the winter storm watch with up to 18 inches possible in the mountains NWS says.
Travel could be made very difficult to impossible with blowing snow significantly reducing visibility.
Cascade and Judith Basin Counties are in a winter weather advisory from Wednesday to midnight for the Little Belt Mountains and a winter storm watch will be in effect from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon for the entire area.
During the winter weather advisory, snow accumulation of two to five inches is expected in the Little Belt Mountains with winds gusting as high as 60 miles per hour.
The winter storm watch could possibly bring 6 to 12 inches of snow with up to 18 inches in the mountains.
Anyone traveling is asked to plan on slippery road conditions over Kings Hill pass with blowing snow possibly significantly reducing visibility.
Cold temperatures combined with brisk winds could lead to wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero the NWS says.
Portions of central, north-central and west-central Montana will be in a winter storm watch from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.
Counties included in the winter storm watch include Eastern Glacier, Hill, Chouteau, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Toole, Liberty, Eastern Pondera, Blaine, Southern Rocky Mountain Front, Eastern Teton and Fergus Counties.
Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches at lower elevations and up to 18 inches in the mountains.
Cold temperatures and brisk winds could create wind chill that could lead to temperatures as low as 30 degrees below zero according to the NWS.