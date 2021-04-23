Weather Alert

...Slippery Conditions through this Morning... Periods of light freezing drizzle and or snow has been observed across a large swath of North Central, Central, and Southwest Montana throughout the overnight hours. This has led to slippery conditions, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges, overpasses, and decks. While conditions are expected to improve through the mid-morning hours with increasing sunlight and warming temperatures, motorist and pedestrians are urged to exercise extra caution if driving or walking outdoors this morning. Slow down, allow extra time to reach your destination, and additional stopping distances between vehicles and intersections.