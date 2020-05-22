HELENA- United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area and the Helena Area Community Foundation are taking donations so support nonprofits as they begin to reopen.
Grants to Helena area nonprofits started going out in early April, and United Way says the first round of grants has shown them the unique problems nonprofits are facing and the innovative ways they are approaching this crisis.
“Think of the libraries that will need safety partitions, the theaters who can no longer fill every seat, and the amounts of PPE, masks, and hand sanitizer that youth programs will have to purchase,” United Way wrote in a release.
Of their $100,000 goal, United Way and the Helena Area Community Foundation has raised $72,350 with less than two weeks left for people to donate.
If you would like to donate to the cause, you can do so online here.