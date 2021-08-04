Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for... North central Cascade County in central Montana... * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 641 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Great Falls, Black Eagle and Malmstrom Afb. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, country roads, underpasses, and farmland, as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. &&

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Beaverhead, Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Carter, Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Deer Lodge, Fallon, Fergus, Flathead, Gallatin, Garfield, Glacier, Golden Valley, Granite, Hill, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Liberty, Lincoln, Madison, McCone, Meagher, Mineral, Missoula, Musselshell, Park, Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Powder River, Powell, Prairie, Ravalli, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sanders, Sheridan, Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole, Treasure, Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in effect until further notice. due to increasing particulate concentrations from local and regional fires This alert will be updated again at 9 AM MDT 8/5/21. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Havre are Unhealthy. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Cut Bank, Frenchtown, Great Falls, Hamilton, Helena, Lewistown, Libby, Malta, Missoula, Seeley Lake, and Thompson Falls are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Birney, Broadus, Dillon, Sidney, West Yellowstone are Moderate. When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Chouteau and northeastern Cascade Counties through 730 PM MDT... At 655 PM MDT, the public reported a strong thunderstorm over Black Eagle, or over Great Falls, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Great Falls, Belt, Black Eagle, Highwood, Armington, Malmstrom Afb, Sand Coulee, Tracy and Centerville. This includes the following highways... Interstate 15 between mile markers 278 and 281. Highway 87 between mile markers 4 and 7. Highway 89 between mile markers 72 and 92. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Great Falls. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT FOR DRY LIGHTNING AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 116, 117, AND 118... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for dry lightning and gusty outflow winds, which is in effect from noon Thursday to midnight MDT Thursday night. * AFFECTED AREA...Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TIMING...Thunderstorms will begin to push into Southwestern Montana tomorrow afternoon, and will last into the evening * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s. * WINDS...Southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Lightning in and near thunderstorms may cause new fire starts. In addition, gusty outflow winds may cause existing fires to exhibit erratic behavior. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. &&