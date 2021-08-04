UH-1N Huey - U.S. Air Force

CASCADE, Mont. - Malmstrom Air Force Base, along with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are hosting a Local Integrated Response Plan (LIRP) exercise at the Cascade School.

At 9:00 am Monday, Aug. 9, two UH-1N “Huey” helicopters are planned to land on the football field at the school.

Following the helicopters’ landing, until noon, there will be military displays open to the public which include helicopters, a payload transporter van, tactical vehicles and other equipment.

Malmstrom AFB said in a release the LIRP provides an interagency response template for military, federal and local authorities responding to a simulated incident.

The exercise offers a collaborative training opportunity to develop checklists and procedures to facilitate a rapid, coordinated response.

Representatives from more than a dozen agencies are scheduled to participate.

