GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Great Falls resident Debby Weimer is ready for some sunshine. A trip to Mexico is on tap for her and her family. But she reached out to me, saying “Help Me Ben”, with a simple question: why is it more expensive to fly out of Great Falls?
So I decided to bring Debby to the source himself, and the one person who could answer that question for her. The meeting, set to take place at 11:00 AM, was between myself, Debby, and Great Falls Airport Director John Faulkner, and we learned a lot about airline prices, trends, and the future of Great Falls.
"I was complaining to one of my friends and her husband happened to be there, and he goes, 'Why don't you ask Ben?'" says Weimer. “And I said you know what, that is a great idea. I think I'll do that. And that's how it got started."
And just to get a baseline, the average ticket prices sold for the major Montana airports are pretty close.
- Bozeman International Airport (Bozeman): $442.41
- Glacier Park International Airport (Kalispell): $506.80
- Missoula International Airport (Missoula): $525.54
- Great Falls International Airport (Great Falls): $541.41
- Billings Logan International Airport (Billings): $567.99
- Helena Regional Airport (Helena): $621.78
So as you can see, Great Falls is not the most expensive ticket. And I wanted Debby to be able to ask her questions about prices to John himself.
“So if somebody is going to buy an airline ticket, do you throw in part of that to lower their ticket?” Weimer asked John. “How does that work?”
“No, the airport doesn't receive anything from the ticket,” Faulkner says. “The two misconceptions about airports, we don't receive any of the ticket purchase. Nothing. The majority of our money, when you look at it now, comes from passengers.”
And COVID hit the smaller Montana airports a lot harder than the larger ones. At a conference in 2021, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby made waves with his statement.
“We don’t have enough pilots to fly all the airplanes,” Kirby said. “So the 50-seaters are at the bottom of that pile, and the markets that rely on 50-seaters are the ones that are going to lose service.”
And those markets that Kirby is talking about include a place like Great Falls, Montana.
“I mean, for the airlines, they like consistency,” Faulkner says. “They hate putting a flight in and they can only serve two months. So if you can be consistent at the same demand level, that's better.”
Now the goal of course is to lower ticket prices, and how you lower ticket prices is the airlines see growth in your community. That’s to add new routes, and create competition. And right now folks, Great Falls and Cascade county are not growing. Faulkner showed us the latest population data from the last two decades in multiple Montana counties. And the growth stagnation is staggering. In the past twenty years, large counties have grown significantly.
- Gallatin County: 72% growth rate
- Flathead County: 42% growth rate
- Missoula County: 27% growth rate
- Yellowstone County: 26% growth rate
- Lewis and Clark County: 26% growth rate
- Cascade County: 1% growth rate
Cascade County has grown 1% in the last twenty years. When airlines see those numbers, they don’t want to bring their business to the Electric City.
“And what are you selling to the airlines?” Faulkner says. “Hey, I'll tell you what. Come on into our market. Add more capacity so you can drop the price further. And the ones that are growing, you know, are the ones that are going to get it.”
So it turns into that constant Montana Resident “Catch 22”. More people coming to Great Falls means not only cheaper flights, but also means more stories, restaurants, businesses, and resources. And for some Montanans, growth isn’t always a good thing.
“One of the theories of Great Falls you often hear is, ‘hey, you know, maybe everyone will get priced out of Bozeman and move here,’” Faulkner says. “And we're hopeful for that. We could use some of that population. But, you know, as I was sharing with you before, unfortunately, California is still expensive and there's a lot of people who haven't all moved here.”
So to make sure that the people of not only Cascade County, but all of Northern Montana have access to commercial air travel, what needs to be done. According to Faulkner, the airport is working closely with both the city of Great Falls, and Cascade County, to raise incentive pools. That is money that will go towards the airlines for them to bring in more routes and flights. That additional service will add seats, and hopefully lower costs.
“I think 2023 is a tough, tough year to try and get new service, but we're hopeful for ‘24,” Faulkner says. “And as we start those discussions with the airlines, you know, that in incentive pool is really what opens the door. You know, without that, you know, there's not much of an opportunity for us to bring more service.”
So now it’s up to airport directors, city and county representatives, and all Montanans to fight, attempting to keep their cities, their towns, and their state on the airline map, all while working with carriers to keep ticket prices down.
Now to that original question… Why is it more expensive to fly out of Great Falls? If you are flexible with travel dates, those tickets are regularly cheaper than say airports like Helena and Bozeman. Faulkner says the best tool to find the best prices is to use Google Flights. Just browse around, and maybe you can book that trip somewhere warm this coming spring.
