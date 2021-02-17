Help Me Taylor: Google algorithm leading to confusion when contacting GF Animal Control

A dog is left tied up outside in the frigid winter weather; the Great Falls community is upset and fearful for its life, but it happened over the weekend and they couldn’t get a hold of anyone.
The message I received asks, “Who’s going to be held accountable?”
I did some research and there is a law which states that an animal needs minimum protection from adverse weather conditions, and if not it can be considered cruelty to animals which is punishable by a thousand dollar fine and a year in prison.
Police and animal control would be the ones to make sure this law is enforced. They both fall under GFPD, and I’m told that after the Facebook post was made, a police officer did show up to check on the dog. But why did it take so long? GFPD Lieutenant Doug Otto tells me part of the problem is an error on Google.
When you search Animal Control in Great Falls, it brings you to the Great Falls Animal Shelter. But Animal Control doesn’t actually work for the shelter, they work for the Police Department. So if you need to get a hold of an animal control officer, you need to call the GFPD non-emergency line, dial 5, and get connected to a dispatcher who will make sure someone gets out there to check on the animal. That number is 406-727-7688 ex. 5.
