Help Me Taylor: Google algorithm leading to confusion when contacting GF Animal Control

Weather Alert

...Locally heavy snow showers this afternoon into evening for west-central and southwest Montana... Scattered to numerous snow showers and snow bands will develop this afternoon and continue into the evening across west-central and southwest Montana before dissipating later this evening. Locally heavy snow may occur within the stronger snow showers and snow bands. Travelers and residents should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions this afternoon into this evening. Within the long but narrow snow bands, snowfall rates of one-half to 1 inch per hour may occur. Primary highways which may be impacted include Interstates 90 and 15, as well as US Highways 12, 287, 89, and 191. Slow down and allow for plenty of distance between you and surrounding vehicles when encountering these heavier snow bands.