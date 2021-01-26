Help Me Taylor: Historic Great Falls building in need of major restoration

Freemasons… it’s an organization with tradition, secrets, and a whole lot of mystery.There’s a group right here in Great Falls, and now they’re ready to set the record straight.
“Yeah that we’re a bunch of devil worshippers, child sacrifice, goat riden’ degenerates. That is farthest from the truth in every way possible,” says William Ross, Master Mason Euclid Lodge #58.
It’s a building we’ve all driven past, but never stopped at. It’s actually open every Saturday morning to the public for coffee in the basement. William says it’s an effort to show people around, answer questions, and attract new members to the centuries-old fraternity that is quickly losing steam.
“It’s not unrealistic to say that thousands and thousands of men from the Great Falls community have come through this hall. Including Paris Gibson, he was here.”
But now, the halls that housed Great Falls’ greats like Paris Gibson need our help.
At over 40,000 square feet, and built over a hundred years ago, most of what’s in the Masonic Temple is original. The boiler was built in 1905… that could use an upgrade. Roof damage a few years ago led to serious water damage on the inside. The radiators are about to blow, and the asbestos floors are popping up in chunks.
“It would be a shame to lose this building, because everyone knows this building, obviously—we would notice if it’s gone.”
In all, complete restoration of the building will cost around eight million dollars.They’re starting with the basics, a new boiler and updated electrical; that’s going to be between two-three million.
Covid has made fundraising efforts stall… so William decided to start a GoFundMe page, to at least get the ball rolling for the organization that has done so much for him…secrets and all.
“It has given me a purpose. I have something to shoot for, I have the ways and philosophy to make myself a better man.”
If you would like to donate, you can do so here, or you can make a check payable directly to the lodge by mailing them to:
Great Falls Masonic Temple
821 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
