Help Me Taylor: Trash piles up on Great Falls East Side near Walmart

A Great Falls organization is raising awareness and asking for help after a few windy days in the Electric City led to a massive amount of garbage from Walmart lining the highway on the east side of town.
Adam Talbert, who founded the organization “TrashWatch Great Falls,” points out in a Facebook post that wildlife depend on the area and it appears to be mostly bags and cart wipes from the Walmart across the street.
So I reached out to Walmart—and they said, to be fair, it’s not all from Walmart. But still, they’re making more of an effort to keep up on that trash pickup, saying in part:
“Our store is aware of concerns and has processes in place to keep our property and other areas clean.”
They also point out that the company has a third part agency who comes out and cleans the fields every couple of weeks, and when they can they send Walmart employees out to pick up garbage a few times a day. And TrashWatch Great Falls has plans to head out there this weekend and help with that trash cleanup even more.