GREAT FALLS - The city did a land swap with the Great Falls Public School District for a 10 acre piece of land near Malmstrom Air Force Base to build their new Aim High-Big Sky aquatics and recreation facility.
But in a commission meeting on December 2, 2020, city manager Greg Doyon said the soil on the property isn't great and the bedrock is nearly 60 feet below the surface.
Which means if they put a large facility on clay soil without the proper techniques, you will crack the foundation.
“What that has done is created an estimate for construction to the tune of about $95 a square foot. It’s over $2.6 million just for the foundation alone," said Doyon.
Because of this cost, Doyon says they have to decrease the size of the facility, in turn decreasing the revenue stream they were hoping to bring in.
But the city is looking at all of their options.
“So, I have asked the OEA if we could look at another location with better soils and we’re awaiting that response," said Doyon.
If approved - they are looking at large park areas around the Electric City.
If denied - they will fully price out how much the facility would cost and see if they can move forward.
After hearing the update, city commissioners are upset.
“I’m very disheartened by the progress or lack of same. And it’s nobody’s fault but it also a time for us to do a reality check on this proposal… I just cannot tie, whatever you call it, the weight of debt onto future generations if this does not, if it keeps going in the direction that it is going," said city commissioner Mary Moe.
And they asked a question that is on everybody's mind.
“Why didn’t we know this previously? We understood this, why weren’t these core samples taken previously to find out what we were dealing with before we went through this entire process?," said city commissioner Rick Tryon.
Doyon said while they knew there would be soil issues because it's common in many parts of Great Falls. They couldn't do tests without permission and they didn't want to spend extra money without knowing they would have the land.
But overall, Doyon is continuing to look at the bright-side.
“I’m optimistic that there will be some support when people understand some of the challenges on that site," said Doyon.
At the end of the day - Doyon said he understands the frustration with the process. But they can now make educated decisions going forward.
Saying if it doesn't work - they tried valiantly.
We did speak with the city today, and they told us that they are working hard with the architect and design team and will provide updated information to the public in a few days.