GREAT FALLS - The summer season’s coming to an end, but hot conditions are far from over as North Central Montana faces moderate-to-high heat risk in the coming days.
Areas like the electric city, helena and lewistown can expect highs in the 90s early next week, according to the National Weather Service of Great Falls.
This can create risks of heat exhaustion and stroke for sensitive groups outdoors, including the elderly, young kids and those with preexisting conditions, especially if you don't drink enough water.
"Drinking as much water as possible, even when you're not thirsty is important, just because [on] high heat days, your body's working extra hard to cool itself," said Meteorologist Cody Moldan with NWS.
Plus, whether you're running errands or going to your local park, first responders want to remind people not to leave children or pets inside non-running cars, since they warm up quickly even on cooler days.
"The interior of a car can increase in temperature very rapidly, to a point where it can be extremely damaging to the child,” said Justin Grohs, the general manager for Great Falls Emergency Services. “So even leaving them for a couple of minutes is not a good idea."
This warmer weather may last from Monday to Wednesday, said Moldan. However, you can prepare a few things if you plan on heading out, according to the Center for Disease Control & Prevention.
Not only is packing some water good against dehydration, pouring some on a piece of cloth and dabbing it on can help cool down your body. Additionally, it never hurts to find rest in the shade.