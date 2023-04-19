UPDATE:
No injuries were reported after an assault with a weapon in Great Falls Wednesday.
A high risk unit was called out for an assault with a weapon involving an armed juvenile, according to Great Falls Police Captain, Doug Otto.
The juvenile reportedly had an ankle monitor and law enforcement was able to get to a different location where he was then arrested.
Law enforcement still had a search warrant on a house on 15th St. and 2nd Ave. that they executed.
Two people inside came out without any trouble, and a third person had to be taken into custody for an unrelated felony warrant. None of the individuals in the house were involved with the assault with a weapon case.
Any loud bangs that were heard were all distractionary devices.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls police are working a “serious” incident on 2nd Ave. N Wednesday.
At this time, 15th St. from Central Ave. to 3rd Ave. is blocked off.
No further details have been released regarding the incident.
We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
