GREAT FALLS- High school seniors in Great Falls are graduating this weekend, here is what you need to know about the graduation and how to watch it.
KFBB will be streaming each graduation this weekend on our Facebook, our website here, or on SWX over the air on channel 5.3 and on Spectrum channel 199.
CMR High School’s graduation ceremony will be Friday, May 29 starting at 6:30 pm.
Information on graduation from CMR’s website:
Graduates and two family members can begin reporting to the MT Expo Park in the Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena. Graduates must be wearing their cap and gown. Graduation will be live streamed for additional family members.
Graduates will enter the area from the 6th Street NW entrance. Follow the cones; you will drive to the Livestock Pavilion to have your ID checked, turn in your health assessment form, and have a temperature check. If you did not attend the walking parade, the check in process will go faster if you print and fill out the required health assessment form ahead of time- one for each graduate’s household(s). The form can be found here: https://bit.ly/GRADhealthscreening
After the health screening, you will be escorted to parking areas and the entrance areas. Enter one of the five areas marked with the first letter of your last name.
There, you will hand sanitize and receive masks. Once you are permitted to enter, follow the signs and immediately find your assigned seat.
Seats will be labeled with students’ last names in alphabetical order. Seats for family members will also be assigned. Please be sure to maintain social distancing protocols the entire time. The Senior slide show will be playing for your entertainment while you wait for everyone to be seated. Graduates please leave purses, sunglasses, cell phones, etc. in your car for safe-keeping.
6:30 PM The ceremony will begin. We have tried to keep as many parts of the ceremony as traditional as possible, but to meet safety standards here are a few revisions we need you to be aware of:
After your name has been called and you walk across the stage, you will elbow bump with Mr. Parson’s, instead of a handshake.
Our photographer will take a picture of you with your diploma jacket before you return to your seat.
Once all graduates are seated, all students will be directed to turn their own tassels at the same time.
Then, the class of 2020 will be announced and students will toss confetti in the air instead of their mortar boards.
Great Falls High School’s graduation ceremony will be Saturday, May 30 starting at 2:00 pm.
Information on graduation from Great Falls High School’s website:
Graduation is at the 4 Seasons Rodeo Grounds at 2pm on Saturday May 30th.
Graduates can bring two guests. Those 2 guests must have passes (wristbands.)
Passes will be given to the Senior graduates at the Walk the Halls ceremony on May 29th.
If Seniors cannot or do not wish to attend Walk the Halls, they can pick up the passes for their 2 guests at GFH on May 29th between 2pm and 4pm.
In case of dangerous weather, graduation will be moved inside and it will be graduates only.
The only entrance is on the west side. This gate will open at 12:30pm in order to accommodate the Health Screening Process.
Rodeo Stands will open at 1:00pm.
Guests will have assigned seats, and due to contact tracing the guests must sit in those assigned seats.
Graduates, please ride with your two guests. You will drive into the Fairgrounds and be directed to Health Screening Stations where you and your guests will answer a few questions, get your temperature taken and get your seating assignments and face coverings.
Paris Gibson Education Center's graduation ceremony will be Saturday, May 30 starting at 10:00 am.
We are currently working on gathering more information on Paris Gibson's graduation ceremony.
Great Falls Central Catholic High School's graduation ceremony will be held Sunday, May 31 starting at 11:00 am. We will not be broadcasting this graduation on SWX, however, you can still watch it on our Facebook or website here.
Information on graduation from Great Falls Central Catholic High School’s website:
Sunday, May 31, 2020 – Graduation at GFCC: Immediate family ONLY-limited to 5 members
10:00 am: All graduates will report to Great Falls Central for health screening and pre-graduation set up
Parking in the GFCC parking lot is for seniors only
Parking for guests is in the field adjacent to the school. Handicapped parking for guests is directed and behind the school. If you know you will need special parking, please let Deacon Bob know at RSVP so we can plan.
10:30 am: Check in for graduation guests will begin. We ask that graduate groups check-in together so we can assign one health screener per group. Please observe social distancing and realize that we are checking temperatures and filling out health screenings at the suggestion of the health department. Their approval of our plan enabled us to allow our event to be as big as it is. We will not start graduation until all guests are seated.
FAMILY ONLY: RSVP names and phone numbers of family attending by Wednesday, May 20th, as seats are reserved and limited. The 14-day quarantine requirement of Gov. Bullock is still in force for our graduation. Please do not attend this event if you have been out of the state since May 16th.
All guests must wear a face mask for the entire ceremony and submit to a temperature check and health screening at check in. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided for you.
If your temperature at check in is >100 you will be asked to return to your vehicle, as per health department guidelines.
All of the graduation ceremony will be live-streamed to a radio station and projected live and visible to those in vehicles.
The building will be locked and no one will be permitted inside.
There will be NO BATHROOMS available.
Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Umbrellas & tents will not be permitted.
Bring water for drinking.
11:00 am – Ceremony will begin. All guests must remain in their assigned seating area during the ceremony and until released by section after the ceremony for the senior car parade to facilitate social distancing guidelines required by the Health Department. You may line the sides of the road and roundabout for the parade!
12:00 Senior Car Parade following the ceremony