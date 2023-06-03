High water levels reported throughout Garfield County

JORDAN, Mont - Steve’s Fork Road in Garfield County is closed as a bridge has washed out, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office warned Saturday.
According to Garfield County DES, the Musselshell River as well as most small creeks and streams are running high.
As of Friday night, water was reported to be running over Edwards Rd. and Haxby Rd. Garfield County DES reported.
Anyone planning on driving on rural roads in Garfield County are being urged to use extreme caution and to not try to cross or drive through any water running on roadways.
Those in the county are asked to call (406) 557-2540 with any updates of flood conditions or other hazards.
