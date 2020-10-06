High winds and dry conditions fuel the Yogo Fire in central Montana. Making it extremley tought to fight the fire.
“We’re certainly going to see some active growth today with these winds and these conditions that we have," said Duane Buchi the fire information officer for the Yogo Fire
This fire that started on October 3, 2020 has now grown to 2,950 acres. Buchi says today's weather could make things much worse by the end of the day.
“So with this kind of wind pushing it that fire is going to move very very fast consuming all the fuel in its wake and yes it’s the perfect recipie for the worst fire conditions," said Buchi
To try and stop it, firefighters are using the terrain to their advantage and lookin gfot the best places for helicopters to drop water.
“Make it an easy access point for the helicopters to refill their water buckets that they are using to drop on that fire," said Buchi.
This isn't a highly populated area, but it is a popular area for outdoor recreation.
While no evacuations are in place right now, things can change quickly.
“There is a closure area and there were a number of recreation lists, campers, hunters in the like that were evacuated out of the closure area," said Buchi.
Rain is in the forecast this weekend. Which could be a huge help in getting the fire contained.
For more information on the fire, click here.