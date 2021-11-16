GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With high winds, many people are driving extra carefully to avoid any kind of accident, especially truckers as they try and meet their delivery deadlines.
Right now, if you head up to the Town Pump/Pilot station in Great Falls, many truckers are actually staying there until the wind dies down.
"A lot of these guys have been driving for 20 plus years, so they know when to get off the roads. So they are going to stay the night with us for the next couple of days until it's safe to drive again," said Angelica, an assistant manager at the station.
While the truckers we spoke with had a deadline to meet and couldn't go on camera they say it's hard to stay straight on the road with these winds.
When you mix in a little snow with the wind, they say sometimes it looks the like telephone lines are bending.
Overall, it's really scary to drive in these conditions.
"Last night, the winds were so bad between Browning and here that two semis actually turned over off the road," said Angelica.
Wind may not be the most talked about driving danger, but these speeds we're seeing are dangerous.
It actually only takes wind speeds less than 60 miles an hour to overturn a tractor trailer.
"When these guys are empty they have no weight to support them and the wind takes them right off the highway," said Angelica.
The national weather service in Great Falls says if you do have to drive in these winds, to make sure you allow for extra time to make sure you get where you're going safely.