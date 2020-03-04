GREAT FALLS- The Montana Department of Transportation is warning of several roads east of Great Falls that are being affected by high winds, blowing dirt and reduced visibility.
According to the MDT Travel Info map, reduced visibility is affecting US-89 from 12 miles north of Great Falls to about the county line and US-87 from five to seven miles east of Great Falls towards Belt.
There is only one lane open on US-87 and flaggers are out. MDT says to expect delays.
Strong winds and blowing dirt are also causing reduced visibility on MT-80 from about 15 miles east of Fort Benton.
Anyone on the roads is advised to turn on their headlights, reduce their speeds and to use caution.
The National Weather Service says strong winds are expected to continue through Wednesday evening.
An increased risk of grassland fire due to low humidity is expected as well.