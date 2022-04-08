HELENA, Mont. - Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been found in two Montana flocks.
One of the flocks is a backyard flock in Judith Basin County and the other is a small layer and meat-bird operation in Cascade County according to the Montana Department of Livestock (MDOL).
This is the first time cases of HPAI have been reported in domestic poultry in Montana since 2015, and Montana is the 25th state to report cases of HPAI in domestic poultry in 2022.
The flocks were reported to MDOL following increased rates of mortality and were confirmed to have the HPAI H5 strain associated with the outbreak occurring in other parts of the country.
Samples from the flocks were tested at the Montana Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, which is part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network, and confirmed at the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, IA.
At this time both flocks have been placed under quarantine and are required to be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.
Owners of the affected flocks are eligible to receive indemnity on their birds from the United States Department of Agriculture.
The Montana Department of Livestock says they are conducting an epidemiological investigation and will be identifying other poultry producers in the area to conduct disease surveillance and to provide educational resources.
An Official Order is also being issued by the MDOL that prohibits ll poultry shows, exhibitions, swaps, and public sales for the next 60 days to reduce the risk of exposure to HPAI.
The order does not apply to private, catalog, or retail sale of poultry.
In addition to cancelling shows and exhibitions, poultry producers should implement biosecurity measures including:
- Prevent contact between wild or migratory birds and domestic poultry, including access by wild birds to feed and water sources.
- House birds indoors to the extent possible to limit exposure to wild or migratory birds.
- Limit visitor access to areas where birds are housed.
- Use dedicated clothing and protective footwear when caring for domestic poultry.
- Immediately isolate sick animals and contact your veterinarian or MDOL.
“Exposure to wild birds presents the greatest risk to domestic poultry,” says Dr. Marty Zaluski, State Veterinarian. “Fortunately, reducing this risk can be accomplished with simple changes to biosecurity with minimal financial investment.”
According to the MDOL, sick birds can exhibit numerous signs such as swollen eyes, discolored comb and legs, significant drop in egg production or water and feed consumption, or sudden death.
Poultry producers are being encouraged to immediately report sudden onset of illness or high death loss in domestic poultry to their veterinarian or the department at 406-444-2976.
If you find sick or dead wild birds that have died from unknown causes, you are asked to contact your local Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Warden, Biologist or Reitonal office or the FWP wildlife veterinarian at 406-577-7880.
MDOL emphasizes that existing safeguards to keep food safe and wholesome are sufficient to protect people, and the food supply in the United States is one of the safest in the world. Virus is rarely found in food and is readily destroyed by cooking according to the MDOL.
“There is no increased risk to consumption of poultry or poultry products,” Zaluski said. “Normal food handling and preparation practices that keep food safe are important every day.”
You can read more on HPAI on the CDC website here.
