Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, GUSTY WINDS FOLLOWED BY A WIND SHIFT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WEST WINDS WILL DEVELOP EARLY THIS MORNING. THE WINDS COULD BE STRONG AT TIMES. A WIND SHIFT TO THE NORTHWEST/NORTH WILL OCCUR THIS AFTERNOON. * WINDS...WEST 20 TO 30 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 18 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY NEW OR EXISTING FIRES COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&