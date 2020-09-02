GREAT FALLS - The wait was finally over for several students who participated in last year’s high school house program that was cut short due to the coronavirus.
Today a groundbreaking for the new location will get underway.
But before that these students got the opportunity to come back and finish last year’s project with the final sod laying yesterday afternoon.
Neighborworks Great Falls joined forces with Great Falls Public Schools to create the program, which provides new homes for residents with low or moderate incomes and gives high school students valuable employment skills.
The students provide the labor while Neighborworks supplies the lot, arranges subcontractors, and finances the construction.
“I want to do a trades job after the military I'm not sure what trades job yet though but uh this class provides so many opportunities to learn almost every trade and to get a head start on the learning of it too, “said Beau Benton, Local high school Senior.
This year marks the 43rd house and the program is open to students across the city and takes on a new project every year.
The groundbreaking will take place this evening at 4 pm located at 1509 3rd Avenue NW.