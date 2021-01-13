UPDATE at 3:55 pm -
The City of Fort Benton Police Department said in an update at 3:13 pm that Highway 87 is open, and they will be using a pilot car around the county line to get people through.
GREAT FALLS - Highway 87 between Great Falls and Fort Benton has been closed.
Wednesday morning, the Fort Benton Police Department warned of gusting winds downing trees and damaging roofs on buildings.
A high wind warning is in effect until 9:00 pm Wednesday, the National Weather Service warning of gusts up to 80 miles per hour.