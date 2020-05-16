CHOUTEAU COUNTY - As another academic year comes to an end, the Highwood community came together Saturday to celebrate some of their graduating students, keeping safe while helping them gear up for the next chapter of their lives.
Seniors and 8th graders stepped onto Highwood Public Schools’ football field as their loved ones looked on at the end of an era.
“It’s crazy. I’ve dreamt about [graduation] ever since childhood, and never thought the day would come,” said Graduating Senior Liam Laws, who’s pursuing college football at MSU Northern in the Fall.
As Liam and the Class of 2020 took to the stage, groups of their family and friends watched the ceremony from chairs, the grassy field and their cars, social distancing from others to recognize their kids’ achievements. School Superintendent Jane Suberg said it was partly possible thanks to the town’s small size.
“Putting together the plan when you have 500 graduates, or 300 graduates or 600 graduates [is] much more difficult than here,” said Suberg. “We were really fortunate that we’re a small community.”
As the district’s first event in over two months, the superintendent said hosting graduation helps give students and their families a sense of normalcy, especially after COVID-19 forced staff to cancel or postpone school activities.
“High school graduation and eighth grade graduation are rights of passage, they’re special milestones in students’ lives. They are those times we look back on and remember, so it’s very important in this difficult time when so much has been taken away,” said Suberg.
As a safety precaution, teachers didn’t allow hand-shaking or hugging unless it was between family members. Though the virus doesn’t seem like it’ll go anywhere anytime soon, the graduating class says they’re stronger from it as they go on into adulthood.
“Things are not going to be pristine or perfect moving forward, and I feel the quicker you can learn to deal with adversity that life has to throw at you, the better off you are in the future,” said Bryce Birgenheier in his valedictorian speech.
However, while the seniors are just about done, the district still has a few things left on its plate. Teachers plan on commemorating middle schoolers on Monday in a virtual assembly for their accomplishments and activities. Parents and families should expect formal invitations from the school, but just about anyone can tune in using Google Meets at 6:30pm.
Additionally, Pre-K through 11 students can get their personal belongings returned while giving back school supplies, textbooks and library books in a drive-through check out throughout May 19, the last day of school. All parents have to do is drive up to the school to exchange bags.
Families with multiple children are welcome to check-out at the same time, and they can do so at the following times:
9:00 A.M. Pre-K and Kindergarten
10:00 A.M. Grades 1-2
11:00 A.M. Grade 3
12:00 P.M. Grades 4-5
1:00 P.M. Grades 6-8
2:00 P.M. Grades 9-11