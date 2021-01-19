Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts near 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this situation. &&