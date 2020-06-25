Hilton Garden Inn set to continue operation July 6th

GREAT FALLS- After weeks of temporarily closing down due to COVID-19, the Hilton Garden Inn and the Hampton Inn are both set to have businesses up and running by next weekend.
Like Governor Bullock explained yesterday, more travelers are coming through which is a good sign for these hotels that are reopening.
He added our recent spike in case numbers aren’t even coming from tourists, which means numbers for out-of-state travelers could climb even more.
Bullock says, “But out-of-starters visiting family in Montana or Montanans' returning from out of state travel are presented a bigger risk for exposure than the tourist.”
After hotel owners tried to reopen up the Hampton Inn for the first time in May, they started to see an even more drastic decline in occupancy numbers, which forced them to temporarily close the Hilton Garden and run all operations from the Hampton Inn.
They’ve been operating like this for nearly a month, but the owners are saying it's time to reopen for good this time around.
Laurie Price, partner manager for both hotels, says, “We’ve seen an increase in room sales and I think that we’ve been doing fairly well over at the Hampton. I think people are going to decide to take their summer vacations within the state, so we’re hoping to pick up some of those sales.”
The Hilton Inn is scheduled to reopen July 6th and owners are saying health precautions will still be in place. Room reservations will be spaced out and additional services like the bar and restaurants will be based on occupancy numbers.
After the second attempt of reopening, these owners are just happy to get back in the swing of things.
Price says, “We feel a sense of relief that we’re at this point and the ownership group we’re feeling very positive about reopening and we’re excited about getting our employees back on payroll, all ready and willing to come back to work. So that’s a very positive thing for me.”
Price says all additional services will be available once the hotels reach 40% or higher occupancy.