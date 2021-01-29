GREAT FALLS- The winners of the City-County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission’s (HPAC) annual Historic Preservation Award were announced.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the in-person ceremony was unable to happen and was replaced by an awards video that you can watch here. HPAC and City staff have collaborated with Erin Schermele of Erin Schermele films to produce the award video.
The following are the winners of the Historic Preservation Award from the City of Great Falls’ release:
HPAC’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Historic Preservation was awarded to Arlyne Reichert. Arlyne is affectionately known as “The Bridge Lady” for her decades long effort to save the 10th Street Bridge. She is also the cofounder and inspiration behind the non-profit group, Preservation Cascade. Due to Arlyne’s tireless efforts, the 10th Street Bridge was saved from demolition and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1996. She was also instrumental in raising over 1 million dollars to restore the bridge, which will soon be open to the public for pedestrian use. There is no finer sight in Great Falls when the bridge is lit up for everyone to enjoy. We thank Arlyne for her efforts!
HPAC’s Outstanding Craftsmanship in Historic Preservation Award was awarded to Mike and Barb Winters. Together, Mike and Barb own Winters Stained Glass Studio. Mike and Barb are being recognized for their five decades of wonderful stained glass window work in the City and County. Together, they have performed important stained glass work as part of historic preservation projects such as the Belt Theater restoration, the Charles and Nancy Russell Residence restoration, and the Union Bethel AME Church steeple stabilization.
HPAC’s Outstanding Restoration and Historic Interpretation Award was awarded to the C.M. Russell Museum. The Museum has spent many years carefully restoring the Russell home and studio that were listed as a National Landmark in 1965. The restoration projects on both the home and studio physically returned them as closely as possible to the period of time when Charlie and Nancy lived and worked in Great Falls. In addition to this painstaking restoration work, the Russell Museum staff have provided interactive interpretation opportunities so the many visitors to the home and studio can gain a better understanding for how the restoration work has been accomplished as well as how Charlie and Nancy lived their lives.
The City-County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission thanks the award winners for all their efforts to make Great Falls and Cascade County the special place that it is!