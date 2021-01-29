Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF SNOW WILL AFFECT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MT THROUGH 8 PM... At 540 PM, a band of snow, rain and freezing rain was moving northeastward through Central MT. The heaviest snowfall was occurring around Monarch on Highway 89. The heaviest snowfall was falling in the mountains, where visibility was below one mile at times. As temperatures cool this evening, snow levels will gradually lower to the Plains. However, some pavement surfaces will cool faster, thus freezing rain could develop on some colder pavement surfaces. Snow accumulations of an inch or two are likely in the mountains, but generally less than an inch is expected at lower elevations. Those traveling this evening should be alert for quickly changing road conditions.