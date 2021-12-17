ULM, Mont. - On Dec. 18, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is hosting it's first guided rock art hike of the season.
There will be about six stops on the hike and people are able to get a small glimpse into what life was like for Native Americans hundreds of years ago by looking at pictographs.
"The pictographs that we'll see from the Native people - it's their way of telling a story of what took place on a site and who was there because they didn't have a written language... These pictographs, not only put on stone, rock walls, and stuff. But they're also used on tipi's, bison robe for winter robe count, and it was kind of their calendar, their story book," said Alice Southworth, park ranger.
You'll go off the trailhead for a view of pictographs and petroglyphs found in the sandstone.
Rangers say there hasn't been any official dating, but they are estimated to be between 500-1,000 years old.
"It brings understanding, what happened, how the Indigenous people survived and lived off the land and the bison. But it also brings understanding on what happened to many of the native cultures and what is still happening today. Education helps bridge understanding and understanding helps bridge togetherness," said Southworth.
The guided rock art hike is only offered during the winter months.
"It is off trail along the cliffs and we have a lot of snakes that live here in the park so this is the time of year where they go to sleep and we don't have to worry about them," said Southworth.
The pictographs are on the south side of the cliffs and Southworth wants to educate as many people as she can before they are gone.
"Most of the pictographs in Montana are in remote areas and because these pictographs do face the sun all year long there it'll probably will become a time where we won't be able to see them," said Southworth.
This hike is full, but they are looking to schedule at least one hike a month until spring.
