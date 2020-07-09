GREAT FALLS - As Montana Right Now continues sharing the good from around town, a new restaurant may soon see the light of day after months of delays as a result of COVID-19.
Johnny Deng owns ramen and sushi bar Hokkaido in the city’s Marketplace, set beside Cold Stone Creamery. He said the Coronavirus pandemic slowed down renovation efforts after he originally scheduled an opening in May, and postponed it to July.
With things back on track, Deng plans on launching in roughly three-to-four weeks. One Great Falls local says he’s excited to see what they’ll have to offer.
”It’s kinda nice to have another sushi bar, over on, especially on this side of town. So I’m actually looking forward to it quite a bit,” said Tony Ost.
While Deng couldn’t arrange a formal interview due to his remodeling work, he says he has painting, wall artwork, and flooring left to do ahead of the restaurant’s soft launch in August.
Great Falls’ Hokkaido will join two other locations in Helena and Bozeman.