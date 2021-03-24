CASCADE COUNTY - The Great Falls Home & Garden Show is making a comeback in just a few days, after getting cancelled last year. With county COVID restrictions no longer in place, Montana Right Now dropped by to see what the show will look like.
As groups drilled screws, set fake grass and placed planks Wednesday in preparing for the weekend, organizers say they’re opening their doors with just a few changes.
“I know our vendors are thrilled. They missed you, we missed you,” said Katie Hanning, the executive officer with Homebuilders Association of Great Falls.
With 300 booths bringing garden landscapes, vaults and bathtubs to Montana Expo Park, the show plans on running without health rules like mandatory masks. “We’re back to how we’ve always been,” said Hanning.
Hanning tells MRN that wasn’t always the case though, after months of working with the Cascade City County Health Department around ever-changing health recommendations.
“This year it was just like, ‘Okay, well that’s out so redo that,’ or ‘Oh, we’re going to add this? Okay that’s great.,’” she said.
However, they will have longer hours, giving people more options for coming in and out based on their comfort level.
“If you’re not wanting to be in a busy traffic type home show environment, you have multiple hours to choose from to come when you’re not going to feel so packed in,” said Hanning.
You can still wear face coverings if you feel the need, and Hanning says they’ll respect everyone who comes by regardless of whether they practice social distancing on their own.
“We just hope that everybody has learned and will come at a time that fits best for them,” she said.
The show goes on Friday from noon to 8:00 pm, Saturday from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Tickets cost $5 at the door.