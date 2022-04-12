GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) responded to a fire on 7th Ave. NW and 11th St. NW Tuesday.
No injuries are reported related to the fire and the dogs inside made it out safely.
GFFR reports the fire caused a large amount of damage to the home, and crews were able to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to other homes in the neighborhood.
The cause of the fire has been determined to be a mechanical failure of the furnace.
Article updated at 5:30 pm with new information from Great Falls Fire Rescue.
