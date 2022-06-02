GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Over the years, the rate of homelessness in Montana has been increasing, and in Great Falls, the community is at odds over what to do as the First United Methodist Church is allowing homeless people to stay on their property.
We spoke with Pastor Jeff Wakeley for the first time in December about opening up his property to the homeless community, and he said he just wanted to help.
Now, with a lawsuit pending, the homeless community is speaking out and saying there's really nowhere else for them to go.
"The homeless situation is not going to go away. It's only going to get worse," said Ross Quick, a man living on church property.
The annual homeless assessment report says in 2021, roughly 1,168 people in Montana experienced sheltered homelessness.
Shelter homelessness is defined as having stayed in an emergency shelter, transitional housing, or a safe haven.
That number does not include those who are living on the streets.
"Every day it gets worse, there's more people losing their homes. More people come on the street with nowhere to go, so they're sleeping on the sidewalks and sleeping behind buildings," said Quick.
According to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, in the Treasure State, there is a shortage of affordable housing, which is just one reason why so many people are staying on church property.
"I'm not able to afford the rent. There are services around that will help me get into a place, but then I have to be able to maintain it and I don't make enough to maintain it... [Some places] You have to make three times what your rent is for them to rent to you. Well, if the rent for a studio apartment is $750 a month, that's my check you know, that's my monthly income right there," said Quick.
Quick is just one of several people who have made the First United Methodist Church home and he tells Montana Right Now, without the option to stay there, things will start to look a lot worse in town.
"If something like this isn't around, that's fine, shut it down. Let them camp out on the sidewalks, let them sleep in the doorways, let them crash by these people's garages by their alleys, see how they like that. So... As far as the city fathers go, more power to you, if you win, you're still wrong," said Quick.
The lawsuit currently sits at the district courthouse as the city says the church is in violation of municipal codes in that it's acting as a campground.
For Quick, he doesn't see it that way.
"Instead of just talking the talk, they're walking the walk, and that's hard to find these days," said Quick.
Quick also says he's working on getting a job where he can help the homeless community with more resources instead of just words of advice.
