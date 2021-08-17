GREAT FALLS, Mont. - "Hoot owl" restrictions that are currently in place in areas of some Montana rivers will be ending at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced.
Hoot owl restrictions is when fishing is banned from 2 p.m. to midnight daily.
According to a release from FWP, hoot owl restrictions will end in the following rivers in the following areas:
- Missouri River from the Cascade boat ramp to Holter Dam (river mile 2,166.2 to 2,202.1)
- Madison River from Ennis Dam to the border with Yellowstone National Park (river mile 40 to 131)
- Stillwater River from the confluence with the Yellowstone River to Absaroka Fishing Access Site (river mile 0.0 to 13)
Hoot owl restrictions will stay in effect on the lower Madison River from the confluence with the Missouri River to Ennis Dam, river mile 0.0 to 40, due to elevated water temperatures.