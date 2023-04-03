GREAT FALLS, MT - Thanks to Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz funding of the event Great Falls annual Easter Egg Hunt is back again this year on Saturday, April 8th.
This family fun-filled event will be held in Gibson Park at 11 AM but people are encouraged to arrive no later than 10:45 AM.
The event will feature over 6,500 eggs filled with a variety of candies, coins, and special prizes.
The age divisions for the Easter Egg Hunt are 1-3, 4-6, and 7-9.
Townsquare Media Radio Station will be part of the fun and entertainment.
Participants are reminded not to forget their baskets as the Easter Bunny will be making a special appearance!
you can contact Park and Recreation at (406) 771-1265 for more information about the Easter Egg Hunt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.