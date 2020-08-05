GREAT FALLS - A Montanan is marching for peace Wednesday morning, working to bring the state and the country together in a peaceful way.
When we first met Luke he was walking from his job at an extended stay hotel to the very top of a Montana park.
There, he waives the American flag for at least half an hour, hoping to spread a message of peace and unity.
He's now on day 31 of his mission and now he plans to keep his walks going even longer, feeling a new sense of responsibility to keep the dream of bringing the community together going.
Luke started marching and waving the flag when protests against police brutality began earlier this summer.
During those protests, agitators started riots bringing violence and destruction throughout the country.
Stemming from that Luke is looking to inspire a message of hope and peace.
As the summer continues on, Luke is hopeful for change and he believes if we all stand together then we as Americans can get through anything.
"This summer began in bloodshed so let's have the summer end in a time of renewal, there's always hope you know I can only, I can only hope I can encourage people to do that," said Skinner.
Luke plans to continue his march through Labor Day and he told me he encourages anyone to walk with him or in their towns to show support for the country.