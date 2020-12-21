Hopper & Ro Paint & Design back in business after being shut down for nearly a year

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog in some areas. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Cascade, Southern Rocky Mountain Front and Eastern Teton. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and wet or icy roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving tonight, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM MST TUESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches, with higher amounts possible above pass level. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&