Hopper & Ro Paint & Design back in business after being shut down for nearly a year

GREAT FALLS- After being shut down for nearly a year, Hopper & Ro Paint & Design is officially back open and in full operation.
After an interior fire forced their business to shut down last Christmas Eve, Hopper & Ro Paint & Design got the help they needed to open their doors once again.
Most of the inventory was damaged in the fire but Rachel Campbell, the owner of Hopper & Ro Paint & Design, says they were able to move the remaining products to the new location thanks to the help of the community.
For the last year, employees were forced to work from home, providing limited services.
After seeing a huge decline in customer service throughout that year, Campbell says it’s a blessing to get a new location up and running.
“It's a dream come true, to be honest. The new location is fantastic. We did add actually my brother Donnie, he's actually working with us now so that's been great. It's still that family-owned vibe and we get to come to work and work with people we get to love every day and there's just so much about it that's positive we can't help but be grateful,” Campbell said.
A full line of Benjamin Moore products are available as well as 'home design.'