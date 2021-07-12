HELENA, Mont. - The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office gave an update on the horses they seized from a ranch, saying the horses appear to be doing better.
“The horses are being tended to daily and appear to be doing better,” an update to the sheriff’s office Facebook said. “In fact, a new baby foal was born a few weeks ago.”
Donations of hay are still needed as the horses are eating more than originally projected.
Hay donations are being accepted on Thursdays from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
Other arrangements can be made by calling 406-668-1091, and you are asked to leave a message.