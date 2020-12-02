Hospitals take on high occupancy numbers as COVID cases rise

GREAT FALLS – As COVID cases skyrocket hospitals around the nation are concerned about capacity numbers being filled.
Benefis Health System says they are seeing high occupancy numbers, but they have been able to use additional resources and bring in more beds to help the situation.
Department of Public Health and Human Services sent an updated report Sunday, and for the most part, hospitals have fewer than 70% of their beds occupied.
Out of the 10 large hospitals listed, only one reports bed at more than 90% occupancy.
As a state, roughly 23% of those beds are being used for COVID purposes.
Even though reports show Benefis at the top of the list for most occupied, officials say they've got plenty of resources to make sure their patients are taken care of.
“There are more beds on-site in Benefis in different areas than we actually typically use. So, we might have extra beds from the last time we bought new hospital beds across our hospital, we might have some extras left with the old ones, things like that”, says Kaci Husted, VP of Communications and Business Development for Benefis Health System.
While health centers have seen an influx of patients over the past months, Benefis says they have been sticking with their normal COVID testing procedures and hospitalizing the patients who need it.
Thanks to some additional help, this process has been a bit easier to take on.
“Fortunately, we have some great staff that have stepped up and taken extra shifts. We have staff who are clinically trained but who are currently working in non-clinical roles who've stepped in to take some shifts. We have people who have floated to different areas and we've also got some extra assistance externally that we've been able to utilize.”
The DPHHS will continue to update these reports.