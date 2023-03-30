The following is a press release from the Valley County Sheriff Tom Boyer:
GLASGOW, Mont. - During the afternoon of March 29, 2023, at approximately 2:35pm, an incident occurred at Francis Mahon Deaconess Hospital involving a Valley County detention officer, sheriff deputies, a hospital employee, and an inmate from the detention center. The incident was a hostage situation and was resolved by a deputy discharging his duty weapon to protect the life of the innocent. The public is not at risk. This case is under active investigation. No one from the public, law enforcement or hospital staff were wounded during the incident.
The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the circumstances of the shooting at my request. The inmate was flown to Billings to receive advanced trauma care. To ensure transparency, I requested Sheriff Jerry Lytle, from Phillips County, to complete the administrative review of this incident. All names are being withheld during the investigative process. Further information will be released as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.