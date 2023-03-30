Police lights - Vault

The following is a press release from the Valley County Sheriff Tom Boyer:

GLASGOW, Mont. - During the afternoon of March 29, 2023, at approximately 2:35pm, an incident occurred at Francis Mahon Deaconess Hospital involving a Valley County detention officer, sheriff deputies, a hospital employee, and an inmate from the detention center. The incident was a hostage situation and was resolved by a deputy discharging his duty weapon to protect the life of the innocent. The public is not at risk. This case is under active investigation. No one from the public, law enforcement or hospital staff were wounded during the incident.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the circumstances of the shooting at my request. The inmate was flown to Billings to receive advanced trauma care. To ensure transparency, I requested Sheriff Jerry Lytle, from Phillips County, to complete the administrative review of this incident. All names are being withheld during the investigative process. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

I want to thank all of those involved tasked with the duty of keeping us safe. I am especially grateful for the assistance from the staff at Francis Mahon Deaconess Hospital for the prompt response and life saving measure provided. Additionally thank you to the Glasgow Police Department for their support and assistance, the volunteers with our Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement, Phillips County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and Stat Air, and Valley County Sheriff’s Office staff.

