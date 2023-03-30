Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Cascade County below 5000ft and Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any wet or slushy road surfaces during the day will refreeze and become slippery this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&